Van Wert Police blotter 10/12-10/18/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, October 12 – a juvenile was found and returned to his home while in the 700 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, October 12 – dogs at-large were reported in the 800 block of Kear Rd.

Tuesday, October 14 – officers responded to a call of disorderly conduct in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Wednesday, October 15 – an incident of criminal trespassing was documented in the 600 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Wednesday, October 15 – a report of an unruly juvenile was taken in the 600 block of E. Crawford St.

Wednesday, October 15 – a miscellaneous incident was reported in the 600 block of S. Walnut St.

Thursday, October 16 – arrested Nicholas Cox on an outstanding warrant while in the 400 block of S. Market St.

Thursday, October 16 – officers assisted a distraught female in the 1100 block of Olympic Drive.

Friday, October 17 – arrested Daniel Green for camping in the city while in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Friday, October 17 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 800 block of E. Sycamore St.

Friday October 17 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 600 block of E. Crawford St.

Saturday, October 18 – police and EMS were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Market St. for an unresponsive person.

Saturday, October 18 – a theft was reported in the 200 block of Towne Center Blvd. It remains under investigation.

Saturday, October 18 – a theft report was taken in the 400 block of S. Wayne St.