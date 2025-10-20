VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/17/2025

Friday, October 17, 2025

2:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

4:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:00 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in York Township for a subject who had fallen.

12:05 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who had fallen.

2:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of juveniles.

2:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

2:59 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject about a possible scam that occurred in Tully Township.

3:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:45 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville Fire to a location on Masters Road in Jennings Township for a report of a combine fire.

1606 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Jackson Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of a down stop sign.

4:22 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Prospect Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a subject with abrasions and pain.

4:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a resident locked out of their vehicle.

5:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

5:16 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township for a subject having leg pain.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

6:04 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Paulding County Common Pleas Court for three counts of rape and one count of sexual imposition. Hunter Gile, 23, of Scott, was located in the City of Van Wert and transferred to the Paulding County Sheriff.

7:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:54 p.m. – Deputies, along with Delphos EMS, responded to a residence on Ohio 66 in Washington Township for a report of a subject being combative.

10:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Venedocia for a report of suspicious activity.