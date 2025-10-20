VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/18/2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025

12:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist the Paulding County Sheriff.

1:55 a.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2014 Chrysler 300, driven by Melinda Sears was eastbound on U.S. 30 in the number two lane near Convoy Rd. A 2021 Volvo VNL, driven by Mahendra Tamang was eastbound on U.S. 30 in the number two lane, making a lane change into the exit lane to the eastbound rest area. Sears admitted to falling asleep, causing her vehicle to strike the rear driver’s side of Tamang’s vehicle. The Chrysler sustained disabling damage while the truck sustained functional damage. Sears was transported to Ohio Health by Convoy EMS with possible injuries and Tamang was treated by Convoy EMS on scene. The Chrysler was towed from the scene by Hague Towing. Unit Two was driven from the scene.

4:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

7:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jennings Township to stand by as peace officers.

8:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

8:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

8:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Liberty Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Prospect Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

10:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Fulton Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

11:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash on private property. A 2002 Jeep Wrangler driven by Scott A. Norton of Pleasant Township struck a detached building located at 2393 Liberty Union Rd. Norton stated that he worked third shift, was on his way home, and wasn’t sure what happened. He stated that he must’ve gotten confused or fallen asleep from being tired from work. He had turned off Liberty Union Rd and traveled up the driveway and struck a detached building on the northeast side of the property. His vehicle sustained minor damage. The building sustained damage. Norton had no signs of impairment and was not injured.

2:18 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for an injury from a dog bite.

3:47 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

5:51 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

9:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:40 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of Convoy Road in Tully Township for an odor investigation.