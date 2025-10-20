VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/19/2025

Sunday, October 19, 2025

12:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fifth Street in the City of Delphos for a loose dog.

6:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in York Township to check the welfare of a resident.

7:14 a.m. – Deputies, along with Scott Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Mendon Road in Hoaglin Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:04 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

10:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:07 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township for a subject who had fallen.

11:42 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for civil contempt and Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. William Ernest Tracy, 61, of Lima, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy to stand by as peace officers for a child exchange.

4:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Banter Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a juvenile.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

4:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ainsworth Road in Liberty Township for a report of a loose dog.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:05 p.m. – Dispatched Ottoville EMS to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Jackson Township for a subject who was unresponsive.

6:20 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for OVI, a fourth degree felony. Sara Jane Hogan, 43, of Mount Cory, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:04 p.m. – Deputies assist a stranded citizen to a location in the City of Van Wert.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.