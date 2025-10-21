VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/20/2025

Monday, October 20, 2025

12:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fourth Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

2:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a report of theft.

2:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Upp Road in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

3:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sesame Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a loose dog.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Probation Violation. James Adam Lee Vibbert, 28, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gilbert Road in Jennings Township for a report of a vehicle parked partially in the roadway.

7:44 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Fort Recovery Road in Willshire Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of an injured deer.