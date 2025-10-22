VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/21/2025

Tuesday, October 21, 2025

12:01 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on West Sycamore Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject not feeling well.

7:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 118 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer; no injuries were reported.

7:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

12:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a scam.

4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:50 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Clayton Road in Willshire Township for a subject who fell down a flight of stairs and was unresponsive. Lutheran Air responded to the scene for transport.

11:26 p.m. – Deputies and Convoy EMS responded to a residence on Shaner Road in Tully Township for a medical alarm.