VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/22/2025

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

8:14 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

10:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Buckeye Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:49 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject who had fallen.

12:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

1:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mendon Road in York Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

2:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burt Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

3:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a loose dog.

5:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

9:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of reckless driving.