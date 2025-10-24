VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/23/2025

Thursday, October 23, 2025

5:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:24 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject who is weak and unable to stand.

8:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:02 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a complaint of domestic violence.

1:00 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject feeling lightheaded.

1:46 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire and Ohio City Fire to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township for an odor investigation.

3:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

4:06 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of suspicious activity.

5:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a dog.

6:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of suspicious activity.

7:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 116 in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.