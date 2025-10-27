Church seeking help packing meals

VW independent staff/submitted information

First United Methodist Church is issuing a critical call to action for the Van Wert area and surrounding communities, families and local businesses to help pack life-saving rice meals for the people of Haiti. This event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, November 22, at the Goedde Building Gym, located on W. Crawford St., Van Wert.

“This effort is exceptionally urgent, as escalating gang violence has plunged Haiti into a crisis believed to be larger and more devastating than the 2010 earthquake,” Director of Outreach Teresa Shaffer said. “A State of Emergency has been declared as the nation faces surging kidnappings, murder, and starvation. FUMC feels that God has positioned us ‘or such a time as this’ to serve our brothers and sisters who are in desperate situations—people who are starving, being murdered, unable to get medical care, or denied an education.”

The resulting meals are nutritionally packed, containing rice, a dehydrated vegetable blend, vegetable protein powder, and vitamin powder with 21 essential nutrients. They will be distributed through Mission of Hope, which has a proven 26-year distribution and ministry model that successfully reaches over 500 schools and orphanages in Haiti, even amidst the traumatic events on the ground.

The community Rice Meal Packing event is a hands-on, three-hour volunteer effort that welcomes all ages to join. Volunteers will receive instruction on how to pack the meals efficiently.

“The output is truly jaw-dropping when the gym is filled with busy tables,” Shaffer said. “We encourage you to bring your friends, family, and co-workers; students can also receive documentation of their service hours for participation.”

Pre-registration is highly suggested to ensure enough stations and supplies are prepared. A suggested donation of $20 per person ($50 per family) is requested to cover the expense of the meal ingredients and shipping.

Sign up instantly using this link: https://tinyurl.com/ricepack.

For alternative sign-up methods or for questions, contact Shaffer at 419.238.0631 ext 307 or send an email to teresa.shaffer@vanwertfirst.net.