VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/24/2025

Friday, October 24, 2025

12:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

1:00 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.

1:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

3:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:08 a.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire and EMS, responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7:58 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in York Township for a subject who had fallen.

10:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:52 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for failure to comply. Nicholas Richard Fitzsimmons, 24, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Middle Point regarding a complaint of possible fraud.

5:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodstock Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a report of a loose pony.

11:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.