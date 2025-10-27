VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/24/2025
Friday, October 24, 2025
12:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
1:00 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.
1:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
3:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
6:08 a.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire and EMS, responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
6:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
7:58 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in York Township for a subject who had fallen.
10:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:52 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for failure to comply. Nicholas Richard Fitzsimmons, 24, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
2:35 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Middle Point regarding a complaint of possible fraud.
5:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodstock Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a report of a loose pony.
11:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.
POSTED: 10/27/25 at 10:01 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement