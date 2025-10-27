VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/25/2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025

1:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a noise complaint.

3:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

4:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a resident.

6:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 66 in Washington Township to remove debris from the roadway.

11:27 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Paulding County.

11:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

12:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to stand by as peace officers.

1:12 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a field fire.

1:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a report of property damage.

1:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 66 in Washington Township to stand by as peace officers.

2:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Woodstock Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

3:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.

3:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Clime Street in the City of Delphos for a report of a loose dog.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:03 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having a seizure.

9:47 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire and EMS to a residence on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township for a report of smoke in a residence and a subject being unconscious.

10:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.