Van Wert Police blotter 10/19-10/25/25

Sunday, October 19 – a domestic dispute report was taken in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Monday, October 20 – a theft report was taken in the 900 block of George St.

Monday, October 20 – a traffic stop was conducted in the 700 block of W. Ervin Rd. The driver was cited for no operator’s license.

Monday, October 20 – a report was made in refence to trespassing in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Monday, October 20 – a theft occurred in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, October 21 – a telecommuncations harassment report was taken in the 600 block of E. Central Ave.

Tuesday, October 21 – a welfare check was conducted in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, October 22 – a theft report was taken in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive.

Wednesday, October 22 – an unattended open burn was reported in the 900 block of George St. An arson investigation is underway.

Wednesday, October 22 – a theft was reported in the 1100 block of Westwood Drive.

Thursday, October 23 – a trespassing report was taken in the 100 block of W. Central Ave.

Thursday, October 23 – an unruly juvenile was apprehended in the 400 block of N. Franklin St.

Thursday, October 23 – officers handled a domestic violence incident in the 600 block of W. Main St.

Friday, October 24 – domestic violence was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Friday, October 24 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 200 block of Middle St.

Saturday, October 25 – a parking citation was issued in the 600 block of Leeson Ave.

Saturday, October 25 – a theft was reported from an individual on Walmart property.

Saturday, October 25 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 500 block of S. Vine St.