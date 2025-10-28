VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/26/2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025

1:27 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township to assist a subject.

1:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of an assault.

4:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of two suspicious subjects knocking on doors.

12:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Harrison Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:52 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Rousch Road in Washington Township for a field fire.

3:03 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township for a report of a fire in the woods.

4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a loose utility wire.

5:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Augustine Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute. Dawnja Sol Fuentes, 37, of Pleasant Township, was arrested for a probation violation and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert, attempting to locate a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash.

9:52 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on West Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject feeling dizzy.