VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/26/2025
Sunday, October 26, 2025
1:27 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township to assist a subject.
1:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of an assault.
4:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of two suspicious subjects knocking on doors.
12:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Harrison Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
12:52 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Rousch Road in Washington Township for a field fire.
3:03 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township for a report of a fire in the woods.
4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a loose utility wire.
5:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Augustine Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute. Dawnja Sol Fuentes, 37, of Pleasant Township, was arrested for a probation violation and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
9:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert, attempting to locate a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash.
9:52 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on West Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject feeling dizzy.
