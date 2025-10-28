VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/27/2025

Monday, October 27, 2025

2:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township to assist a subject in retrieving an animal from private property.

6:30 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject who fell.

8:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident occurred at the drive to Lincolnview School. A 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Amanda Evans of Van Wert was turning right, going westbound out of the parking lot, when the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Ella Elling of Hoaglin Township struck her vehicle in the front driver’s side. There were no injuries reported.

9:31 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert for a complaint of menacing that had occurred on the fairgrounds during the 2025 Van Wert County Fair.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township to stand by as a peace officer.

10:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a subject who might have been in distress.

1:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

2:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Road in Jennings Township to stand by as a peace officer.

2:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of reckless driving.

5:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash report. A farm implement on private property snagged a guide wire and broke a utility pole. No injuries were reported.

6:02 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a reported ditch fire.

6:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of domestic violence.

7:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:09 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for probation violation. Mary Alice McVicker, 37, of Fort Wayne, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a report of a subject who may have been in distress.