VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/28/2025

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

1:42 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having an asthma attack.

6:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

7:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

9:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

1:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

1:44 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a report of a field fire.

4:31 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill Fire to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a field fire.

6:59 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject having issues with medical equipment.

7:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to remove debris from the roadway.

9:24 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was unresponsive.

9:45 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.