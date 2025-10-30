VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/29/2025

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

6:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle in the roadway.

6:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pleasant Drive in Pleasant Township for a stray dog.

7:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a motor vehicle crash on private property; no injuries were reported.

8:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled motorist in the roadway.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Paulding County.

12:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

1:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of menacing.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Eric Lee Ginter, 24, of Willshire, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Griswald Street in the Village of Middle Point for a loose dog.

7:51 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject not responding appropriately.

8:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer; no injuries were reported.

9:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a loose dog.

10:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Glenn Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.