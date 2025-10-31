VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/30/2025

Thursday, October 30, 2025

3:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

6:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:36 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on West Bellis Road in the Village of Middle Point for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a juvenile on a bicycle.

8:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2007 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Jacob Lipps of Paulding was traveling northeast on the US 30 eastbound on-ramp from North Washington Street. He lost control of the vehicle, spun, and went off the right side of the roadway then came to rest in a ditch. No injuries were reported.

10:52 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

11:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

2:39 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Reidenbach Road in Ridge Township for a subject with severe hip pain.

2:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Grill Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:01 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Poe Road in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty walking.

11:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.