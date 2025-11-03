Van Wert Police blotter 10/26-10/31/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, October 26 – a report of criminal trespassing was made in the 9000 block of John Brown Rd.

Sunday, October 26 – a possible theft was reported to the Van Wert Police Department.

Monday, October 27 – an officer took a report in reference to a trespassing incident in the 600 block of Airport Ave.

Monday, October 27 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, October 27 – arrested Amber L. Baker on an outstanding warrant in the 100 block of S. Chestnut St.

Monday, October 27 – arrested Jose Baxin Seba for OVI.

Monday, October 27 – arrested Mary McVicker on an outstanding warrant, after she turned herself in at the Van Wert Police Department.

Monday, October 27 – officres handled a domestic violence incident in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Monday, October 27 – an assault report was taken in the 500 block of Elliot St. No charges were filed.

Tuesday, October 28 – a report was made in reference to an assault in the 1000 block of Westchester Court.

Wednesday, October 29 – domestic violence was reported in the 300 block of W. Maple Ave. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Wednesday, October 29 – a suspicious male was reported in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, October 29 – an officer took a report for a theft in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, October 29 – a report was taken for weapons under disability while in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, October 30 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 900 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, October 31 – An unregistered trailer was removed from a residence on Grant St. due to a Van Wert city ordinance violation.

