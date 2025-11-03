VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/31/2025
Friday, October 31, 2025
5:16 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
7:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to assist with a juvenile probationer.
10:17 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject who passed out.
11:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:30 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.
1:03 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.
1:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a stray dog.
1:44 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident for a motor vehicle crash report involving a deer that had occurred on Wren Landeck Road. No injuries were reported.
2:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.
3:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a stray dog.
3:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:11 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from North Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.
6:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Heller Road in Tully Township for a stray dog.
9:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.
POSTED: 11/03/25 at 9:14 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement