VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/31/2025

Friday, October 31, 2025

5:16 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to assist with a juvenile probationer.

10:17 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject who passed out.

11:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:30 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

1:03 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.

1:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a stray dog.

1:44 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident for a motor vehicle crash report involving a deer that had occurred on Wren Landeck Road. No injuries were reported.

2:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.

3:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a stray dog.

3:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:11 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from North Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.

6:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Heller Road in Tully Township for a stray dog.

9:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.