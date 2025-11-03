VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/1/2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025

4:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of suspicious activity.

4:38 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject with chest pain.

7:59 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with a shoulder injury from a fall.

9:08 a.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of property damage.

8:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Union Township for a report of reckless driving.

9:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

9:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Austin Place in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.