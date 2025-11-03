VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/2/2025

Sunday, November 2, 2025

1:54 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a report of smoke in the residence.

4:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

7:36 a.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a residential structure fire. Willshire received assistance from Ohio City Fire, Rockford Fire, and Wren Fire Departments. Deputies, along with CERT, also responded to the scene.

8:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Emerson Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on the Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in York Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of trespassing.

3:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

7:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on South Main Street in the Village of Convoy.

9:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence. Dawnja Sol Fuentes, 37, of Pleasant Township, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, charged with first degree misdemeanor domestic violence.

11:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township involving a deer. No injuries were reported.