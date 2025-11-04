VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/3/2025

Monday, November 3, 2025

1:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of a loose horse.

9:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Clime Street in the City of Delphos to check the welfare of a dog.

9:54 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who had fallen.

10:11 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment that had occurred in the village.

12:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Juvenile Court for civil contempt. Orman Ellis Goings II, 38, of Paulding County, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Overholt Road in Ridge Township for a report of an abandoned bicycle.

3:14 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township for a report of a fire inside a dumpster.

4:18 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Union Township for a report of two loose dogs.

6:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.