VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/4/2025

Tuesday, November 4, 2025

6:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to remove debris from the roadway.

7:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for two stray dogs.

8:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a complaint of two loose dogs.

8:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of an injured deer.

9:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of two loose dogs.

1:23 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Sidle Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

1:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Jordan CH Jackson, 31, of Lima, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:31 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a report of a field fire on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township.

4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:07 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

5:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to check the welfare of a resident.

6:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township.