VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/5/2025

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

2:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Westfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point to check an abandoned 911 call.

4:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

4:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.

7:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township.

8:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

8:46 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell

9:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burt Street in the City of Van Wert for two loose dogs.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hospital Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:04 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject having seizures.

2:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

5:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Union Township for a report of domestic violence.

5:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:57 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a Bond Violation. Haley Capetillo, 25, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:48 p.m. – Deputies made a citizen assist from the City of Van Wert to a location in Hoaglin Township.

7:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of trespassing and property damage.

9:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.