VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/6/2025

Thursday, November 6, 2025

12:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a report of suspicious activity.

12:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Collins Road in Ridge Township for a report of suspicious activity.

8:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township to contact a resident for Allen County.

8:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jonestown Road in York Township for a report of a stray dog.

8:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

8:47 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to an area of Liberty Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of an unattended fire.

9:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of domestic violence. Amy Malissa Hart, 37, of Ohio City, was arrested for interference with custody, a first degree misdemeanor.

11:38 a.m. – Deputies served warrants issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Jason Allen Tallman, 43, of Van Wert, was served a domestic violence charge, a third degree felony. Michael Maxwell Whisman, 34, of Van Wert, was served with charges of second degree felony felonious assault, fourth degree felony aggravated assault, fourth degree felony domestic violence, fourth degree felony vehicular assault, and first degree misdemeanor endangering children. Both subjects are being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:53 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos Fire to an area of Bockey Road in Washington Township for a report of a field fire.

1:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:48 p.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert Fire and Scott Fire, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:12 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire and Scott Fire to a report of a fire in the woods on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a civil dispute.

4:58 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos Fire to a report of a field fire on Bockey Road in Washington Township.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for fifth degree felony theft. Nicholas Freeman Greenlee, 30, of Montpelier is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:34 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jennings Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.