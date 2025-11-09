VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/7/2025

Friday, November 7, 2025

4:38 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Vision Drive for a subject with an unknown problem.

7:26 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos Fire and Middle Point Fire to an area of Bockey Road in Washington Township for a fire in a tree line.

10:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

11:09 a.m. – Deputies, along with Spencerville Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Middle Point Fire and Emergency Management also assisted at the scene.

2:11 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway for a complaint of theft that occurred on Terry Road in Pleasant Township.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a dog.

6:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a domestic dispute.

10:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Stripe Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:42 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain and difficulty breathing.