Van Wert Police blotter 11/2-11/8/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, November 2 – a theft report was taken in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, November 2 – domestic violence was reported in the 200 block of Fourth St.

Sunday, November 2 – fraud was reported in the 900 block of S. Shannon St.

Sunday, November 2 – arrested Tammy McCoy for domestic violence in the 700 block of N. Jefferson St.

Monday, November 3 – officers took a disorderly conduct report in the 300 block of N. Walnut St.

Monday, November 3 – an assault was reported in the 1000 block of Park St.

Monday, November 3 – a junk vehicle was removed from the 100 block of State St. due to a city ordinance violation.

Monday, November 3 – a vehicle was removed from the 600 block of State St. due to a city ordinance violation.

Tuesday, November 4 – a probation violation was reported while in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, November 4 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Tuesday, November 4 – a theft report was taken in the 400 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, November 4 – criminal damaging was reported in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, November 4 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 1200 block of S. Washington St.

Wednesday, November 5 – two reports of criminal trespassing were made in the 200 block of S. Fulton St.

Wednesday, November 5 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 100 block of W. Central Ave.

Thursday, November 6 – arrested Michael Whisman on a Van Wert Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.

Friday, November 7 – a welfare check was conducted in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Friday, November 7 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Saturday, November 8 – arrested Zachary Scott Craig in the 300 block of W. Maple St. for disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.