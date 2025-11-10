VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/8/2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025

5:55 a.m. – Deputies, along with Wren Fire, responded to a location on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. An unknown vehicle had left the roadway, striking a gas meter, causing a leak.

6:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jonestown Road in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:16 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a fire alarm.

3:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township for a report of a loose dog.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Jonestown Road in York Township for a complaint of harassment.

5:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

6:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a dog. No injuries were reported.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

7:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Werner Road in Tully Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

10:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer; no injuries were reported.

11:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison to check the area of a possible motor vehicle crash.