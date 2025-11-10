VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/9/2025

Sunday, November 9, 2025

1:34 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a medical alarm on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township.

3:39 a.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire, Convoy Fire, Van Wert Fire, and Wren Fire, responded to a location on Liberty Union Road for a report of a deck fire attached to a residence. CERT also responded to assist.

7:07 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

10:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of theft.

12:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township to check the welfare of cattle.

1:07 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in Liberty Township for a subject who fell.

1:44 p.m. – Deputies, along with Spencerville Fire, responded to a report of a car fire on Becker Road in Jennings Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted on scene.

4:10 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a subject not feeling well.

4:55 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dustman Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

6:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of suspicious activity.

9:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:10 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject acting disoriented.