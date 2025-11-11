VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/10/2025

Monday, November 10, 2025

2:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a stray dog.

5:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burris Road in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2024 Nissan Sentra driven by Keagan Helstad of Liberty Township was driving northbound on Burris Road and attempted to stop at the stop sign at Wren Landeck Road. Due to roadway conditions and speed, his vehicle slid through the intersection and struck a road sign as well as a double yellow arrow sign, then continued into the field before coming to a stop. No injuries were reported. Hague Towing assisted at the scene. Helstad was issued a citation for failure to control.

6:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. One vehicle had slid off the roadway. No injuries were reported. No further details were available.

7:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2019 Ram truck driven by Levi Orsbon of Union Township was southbound on Ohio 118 near Rader Road, when he went around the curve and began to fishtail. He overcorrected and swung off the roadway to the left, entering a ditch, and hit a power pole. No injuries were reported. Hauge Towing assisted at the scene. Orsbon was issued a citation for failure to control.

7:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

9:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of menacing.

9:52 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject who was disoriented.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township. A 2007 Chevrolet HHR driven by Gregory Vantilburg of Liberty Township was eastbound on Willshire Ohio City Road near the residence of 9037 Willshire Ohio City Road. Vantilburg went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, began to fishtail, entered a slide, and went off the left side of the road, then struck an AEP power pole, causing it to break. One person was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

12:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township to check the area for a reported roadway hazard.

12:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township for a report of damage to a vehicle.

1:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of an unsafe vehicle driving on the roadway.

3:05 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a Bond Violation. Zachary S. Craig, 46, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:18 p.m. – Deputies, along with Delphos Fire and EMS, responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Klinger Road in Tully Township for a report of fraud.

5:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert.

5:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert for a report of an unruly juvenile.

8:05 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:38 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township for a report of theft.