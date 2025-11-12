VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/11/2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025

6:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 117 in Jennings Township for a report of suspicious activity.

6:32 a.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert EMS, responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a subject in distress.

7:24 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was ill.

8:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 and U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2009 Chrysler Sebring driven by Makayla Spears of Paulding, was traveling southbound in the center circle of the one-way roundabout. A 2017 Dodge Caravan driven by Tony Martinez of Van Wert was entering the center circle from the west of the one-way roundabout and failed to yield. No injuries were reported.

11:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a loose dog.

12:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a resident.

2:03 p.m. – Deputies, along with Delphos Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township, checking for a disabled motorist.

3:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to remove debris from the roadway.

4:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kinzle Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a loose dog.

5:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Main Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of a subject trespassing in a woods.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Vision Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Linn Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a suspicious person.