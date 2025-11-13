VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/12/2025
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
12:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a resident.
4:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township to issue a kill slip for a deceased deer.
11:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Union Township for a report of an aggressive loose dog.
1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of an abandoned vehicle.
1:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Courthouse to assist the Ohio Adult Parole Officer.
2:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for an occupied disabled vehicle.
7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Indiana Hill Drive in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash report involving a deer. The crash occurred earlier on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.
7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a disabled vehicle partially in the roadway.
7:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of two suspicious vehicles parked in the roadway.
9:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Bredeick Street in the City of Delphos for a report of a stray dog.
10:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of suspicious activity.
11:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
POSTED: 11/13/25 at 1:18 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement