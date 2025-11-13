VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/12/2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

12:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a resident.

4:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township to issue a kill slip for a deceased deer.

11:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Union Township for a report of an aggressive loose dog.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of an abandoned vehicle.

1:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Courthouse to assist the Ohio Adult Parole Officer.

2:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for an occupied disabled vehicle.

7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Indiana Hill Drive in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash report involving a deer. The crash occurred earlier on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a disabled vehicle partially in the roadway.

7:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of two suspicious vehicles parked in the roadway.

9:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Bredeick Street in the City of Delphos for a report of a stray dog.

10:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of suspicious activity.

11:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.