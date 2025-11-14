VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/13/2025

Thursday, November 13, 2025

7:35 a.m. – Deputies assisted the Van Wert Police Department on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert.

8:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township to issue a kill slip for a deceased deer.

9:46 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on State Road in Washington Township for a subject feeling dizzy.

11:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a loose dog.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from Schumm Road in Willshire Township to the Van Wert County line.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on German Church Road in Harrison Township.

3:13 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a fire alarm at a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township for a theft complaint.

4:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

8:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of trespassing.

11:44 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.