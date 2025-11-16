Belt promoted at First Federal

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Board of Directors of First Federal of Van Wert has announced the promotion of Rhonda Belt to Assistant Vice President-Residential Lending.

Belt joined First Federal in June 2009 as a mortgage loan specialist. She has also served as a loan officer and senior lending officer and is currently the bank’s CRA Officer.

Rhonda Belt

Belt is a graduate of Adams Central High School and the International Business College. She was also a graduate of both the Ohio Bankers League School of Banking and School of Advanced Real Estate Lending. Belt started her banking career as a teller at Van Wert National Bank in 1988. Throughout her banking career, Belt has held many roles including branch manager, retail loan officer, training & development manager, and F&I manager.

Belt and her husband, Russ, reside in Van Wert and are the parents of Makenna. She enjoys scrapbooking and crafting. Belt has been active in the community as she served on the Van Wert area Relay for Life Board, YWCA Board, and was a past member of the Van Wert Service Club.

“Rhonda has done an excellent job at First Federal and in the community. She has built so many strong relationships with customers over the years. Customers appreciate the personal touch as she helps them through the mortgage process,” President & CEO Brian Renner said. “Rhonda is an important part to our team and I’m grateful for the dedication that she shows our customers and community.”

First Federal of Van Wert is a locally owned and operated institution and has been serving the Van Wert community since 1893. First Federal serves the Van Wert community with two locations: 679 Fox Road and 820 N. Washington St.