Convoy Thanksgiving service information

Submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy community Thanksgiving service will be held at the Convoy Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 24.

Let us give thanks with a grateful heart. Pastor Bud Walls will bring the message and the adult choir will present a special under direction of Keith Bowers, accompanied by Linda Holden. The offering will go to the Convoy Fire & EMS kids Christmas fund.

A time of fellowship and light refreshments will follow the service in the fellowship hall.