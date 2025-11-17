Van Wert Police blotter 11/9-11/15/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, November 9 – a criminal trespassing report was taken from an incident that occurred in the 1100 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, November 9 – a criminal trespassing report was taken in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Sunday, November 9 – a welfare check was conducted in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Monday, November 10 – arrested Ian D. Taylor in the 500 block of Bonnewitz Ave. for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Tuesday, November 11 – Officers took a report for an assault in the 1100 block of Rosalie Drive.

Tuesday, November 11 – the police department received a report of a theft in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, November 12 – a camper was removed from the 200 block of S. Franklin St. due to a city ordinance violation.

Wednesday, November 12 – officers conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Wednesday, November 12 – a juvenile, 14, was charged with obstructing official business in the 1100 block of Kear Rd.

Friday, November 14 – arrested Joel L. Crawford on an outstanding warrant while in the 500 block of W. Main St.

Friday, November 14 – a vehicle was removed from property in the 300 block of S. Cherry St. due to a city ordinance violation.

Saturday, November 15 – an officer was dispatched to Rural King in reference to a theft. It remains under investigation.

Saturday, November 15 – after a traffic stop on W. Ervin Rd. at Bell Ave., Michael A. Speakman, 33, was arrested for OVI.

Saturday, November 15 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of S. Shannon St.

Saturday, November 15 – child abuse was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, November 15 – domestic violence was reported in the 1000 block of Elm St.