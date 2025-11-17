VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/14/2025

Friday, November 14, 2025

12:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:31 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a commercial fire alarm on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.

5:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog.

5:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Dull Robinson Road in Union Township for stop signs missing from an intersection.

6:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of theft.

8:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

9:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of fraud.

10:07 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.

10:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Tully Township.

11:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fifth Street in the City of Delphos for a loose dog.

11:55 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Probation Violation. Lance J. Thompson, 43, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

2:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a stray dog.

4:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

9:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a problem with a stop sign.

10:35 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on State Road in Jennings Township for a subject who had fallen.