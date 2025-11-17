VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/15/2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025

2:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

4:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Skinner Street in the City of Delphos for a loose dog.

8:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slack Road in Ridge Township to contact a resident for Mercer County.

12:46 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Jonestown Road in York Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

3:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a report of a scam.

4:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

4:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a report of a subject lying in a field.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies, along with Delphos Fire and EMS, responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2012 Dodge Caravan driven by Shaun Berry of Delphos was westbound on Lincoln Highway near Brickner Road and failed to observe a 2017 Buick Enclaive driven by Sandra Grothause of Washington Township slowing to make a turn, causing him to strike her vehicle in the rear. No one was transported to the hospital.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a vehicle with no lights.

7:12 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. A 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by Swapnil Chaudhari of Michigan was traveling northbound on Liberty Union Road and failed to yield at the intersection of U.S. Route 224. His vehicle was struck by a 2014 Ram 1500 driven by Steven Schnipke of Delphos. Schnipke and seven occupants from the Toyota were transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. Van Wert EMS assisted on scene.

8:03 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with an injury from a bull ride.

8:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a report of reckless driving.

9:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.