VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/16/2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025

1:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:10 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a subject who was weak.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Union Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Race Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

3:31 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject who was lethargic.

3:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

4:40 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a report of heavy smoke from an unknown source.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies and Convoy EMS responded to a residence on Foster School Road in Harrison Township for a report of a dog bite.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.