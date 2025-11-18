VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/17/2025

Monday, November 17, 2025

12:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of two loose dogs.

4:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:23 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in Pleasant Township for a report of a subject being unresponsive.

7:47 a.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

10:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a report of dumped trash.

12:37 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Brandon Michael Cooper, 28, of Paulding County, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:45 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony; trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl related compound, all fifth degree felonnies Cycle James Black, 39, of Columbus, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a loose dog.

2:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a report of a loose horse.

3:23 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject who had fallen, having back and shoulder pain.

3:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of reckless driving.

5:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mentzer Church Road to check the welfare of a resident.

6:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of trespassing.

6:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township to remove debris from the roadway.