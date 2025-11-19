VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/18/2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

5:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:00 a.m. Deputies responded to a residence on Bonnewitz Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a student who did not report to school.

10:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Walnut Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a subject being bitten by a dog.

11:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to issue a kill slip for a deceased deer.

11:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a subject who may have been in distress.

11:50 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having some pain.

2:01 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Gerdeman Road in Washington Township for a complaint of open burning.

2:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

9:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. One vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported. No other details are available currently.