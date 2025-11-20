VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/19/2025

Wednesday, November 19, 2025

5:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:40 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township for a subject who was ill.

9:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a report of property damage.

10:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of fraud.

11:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Line Road in Willshire Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

2:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Goodwin Road in York Township for a report of an injured deer.

7:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

8:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

8:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of fraud.