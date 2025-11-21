VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/20/2025

Thursday, November 20, 2025

12:18 a.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City EMS and Van Wert EMS, responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

4:31 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Reidenbaugh Road in Harrison Township for a subject with severe abdominal pain.

4:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:25 a.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog in the roadway.

12:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a resident.

12:32 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by a court in Allen County, Ohio, for a probation violation. Jordan CH Jackson, 31, of Allen County, Ohio, was transferred to Allen County authorities.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Poe Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident.

3:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West South Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of criminal damage.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township for a report of a subject in distress.

7:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Veach Road in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

8:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bellis Road in the Village of Middle Point for a report of loose horses.

8:09 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in Union Township for a subject with a compound fracture.

9:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.