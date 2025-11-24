Delphos Police blotter 11/16-11/22/25

Delphos Police

On 11-16-2025 officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Clime St, for a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with a male and a female at the residence. Officers found that the two had a verbal disagreement and no physical violence occurred in Delphos.

On 11-16-2025 officers were sent to the 400 block of Moxie Lane for an unwanted guest complaint.

On 11-17-2025 a male called the police department requesting assistance in locating his adult son whom he stated wanted to possibly harm himself. The male was located and denied wanting to harm himself.

On 11-17-2025 officers provided a standby for a male wishing to retrieve items from his residence after he and his wife had a previous altercation.

On 11-18-2025 officers responded to a business in the 1900 block of E. 5th St, after receiving a call from employees stating that a customer was causing a disturbance. The customer was located and advised to leave the property.

On 11-18-2025 officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of E. 5th St, for a tanker truck leaking an unknown substance. Officers located the tanker and notified Delphos Fire and Rescue. The immediate area was evacuated for a short time while investigation and cleanup took place.

On 11-18-2025 officers were sent to the 1100 block of Elida Ave, to investigate a hit skip crash which occurred in the parking lot of a business.

On 11-19-2025 officers were sent to the 900 block of Lima Ave, to investigate the discovery of a deceased male.

On 11-19-2025 officers spoke with the manager of a business in the 1900 block of E. 5th St, who reported that an employee had been stealing from the company.

On 11-19-2025 a female came to the police department to report that her neighbor’s chickens have been coming onto her property frequently.

On 11-19-2025 officers were sent to the 800 block of E. 2nd St, for a domestic dispute. A male at the residence left for the night to allow things to calm down.

On 11-20-2025 a male came to the police department to file a report for Menacing. The male stated that he was receiving threats from his adult stepson, who lives with him.

On 11-20-2025 officers spoke with a female who reported that her identity was stolen. The female told officers that someone unknown to her opened two credit card accounts using her personal information.

On 11-20-2025 officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Clime St, for a domestic disturbance. Officers spoke with a male and female at the residence who were having a verbal disagreement.

On 11-20-2025 officers were notified of an elderly male in the 1400 block of E. 5th St, who appeared to be lost. The male was found to be a resident of Indiana. Officers contacted family members who arrived to pick him up.

On 11-21-2025 officers received a notification from Crisis Hotline of a Delphos resident claiming he had attempted to harm himself. Officers responded and located the male. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and a mental evaluation.

On 11-21-2025 an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing the driver commit a traffic offense. During the investigation of the traffic stop. Officers found probable cause to arrest the driver, Haliegh Bryson, 30 of Delphos, for operating the vehicle without a driver’s license and while being impaired.

On 11-21-2025 officers assisted the Allen County Sheriff’s Office in serving a protection order to a male in the 1100 block of N. Washington St. Officers also stood by while the male collected his belongings to leave the residence.

On 11-22-2025 officers were sent to the 600 block of Skinner St, after a female reported finding someone in her residence. Officers arrived and spoke with the female but did not locate anyone. After speaking with the owner of the residence it was believed that the caller was possibly under the influence of an unknown substance.