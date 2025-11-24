Van Wert Police blotter 11/16-11/22/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, November 16 – the police department received a report of a suspicious person on Bell Ave.

Monday, November 17 – arrested Samantha J. Lacy, 33, following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of W. Main St. She was charged with operating a vehicle without a valid license and possession of a drug abuse instrument.

Monday, November 17 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 400 block of S. Wayne St.

Monday, November 17 – a trespassing report was taken in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Monday, November 17 – the police department handled a disorderly conduct incident in the 1000 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, November 18 – a parking citation was issued in the 200 block of S. Chestnut St.

Tuesday, November 18 – a criminal trespassing report was taken in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Tuesday, November 18 – a domestic violence by threat incident was reported in the 800 block of Kear Rd.

Wednesday, November 19 – a bus was removed from the 400 block of Dickinson Ave. due to a Van Wert city ordinance violation.

Thursday, November 20 – criminal damaging was reported in the 300 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, November 20 – officers assisted EMS in the 500 block of S. Franklin St.

Thursday, November 20 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 100 block of Balyeat St.

Friday, November 21 – a theft was reported in the 800 block of Woodland Ave.

Friday, November 21 – arrested Damian P. Gleason on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court.

Friday, November 21 – arrested Daniel Green in the 200 block of S. Washington St. on two outstanding warrants issued by Van Wert Municipal Court.

Friday, November 21 – arrested Samantha Sherman on a warrant.

Saturday, November 22 – arrested Deborah Sorg for OVI in the 100 block of Christopher Crossing.