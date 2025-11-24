VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/21/2025

Friday, November 21, 2025

7:15 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for an odor of smoke.

7:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Pleasant Township to remove a deceased deer from the roadway.

9:42 a.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point EMS, responded to a report of a subject not breathing at a residence on Slack Road in Ridge Township.

11:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Street in the Village of Wren to check the welfare of a resident.

5:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a resident.