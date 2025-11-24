VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/22/2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025

11:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

12:47 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Tully Township.

1:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of two loose dogs.

3:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a disabled motorist.

3:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a horse.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Tully Township for a report of a vehicle parked along the roadway.

6:02 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Goodwin Road in York Township for a subject who had fallen and has a laceration.

7:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Spieles Road in Washington Township.

10:12 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with severe pain.