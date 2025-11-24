VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/23/2025

Sunday, November 23, 2025

7:16 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a subject who was disoriented.

9:19 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a subject with an injured ankle.

10:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Sycamore in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:24 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on East Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject feeling weak.

3:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a complaint of trespassing.

3:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of an aggressive loose dog.

3:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of subjects shooting a gun, possibly with no backstops.

5:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of suspicious activity.

6:41 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on 709 in York Township for a medical alarm.

10:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township to issue a kill slip for a deceased deer.