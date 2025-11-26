Chuch hosting Christmas Cookie Exchange

VW independent staff

It’s a festive and rather delicious holiday tradition and it’s happening soon at the First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert.

The Christmas Cookie Exchange is set for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 6, in the Fellowship Hall of the First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert, 110 W. Crawford St.

There will be no shortage of cookies at the Christmas Cookie Exchange at the First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert.

Those attending will be able to explore a delicious variety of homemade cookies with hundreds to choose from and mix and match your favorites for only $10 per pound. In addition to that, an assortment of sweet breads and coffee cakes will be available for purchase, perfect for sharing or gifting. Proceeds will go to help local families in need during the holiday season.

In the spirit of fellowship, the church will have tables available for anyone who would like to relax and enjoy some of the homemade sweets made available at no cost. Coffee, juice, and milk will also be provided as beverage options, so anyone can savor treats while listening to festive music and spending time with friends and family.