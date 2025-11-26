VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/24/2025

Monday, November 24, 2025

4:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Rogers Road in Ridge Township.

6:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a report of trespassing.

9:53 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having pain from a previous fall.

1:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township to assist a motorist.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

3:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of harassment.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Leslie Ellen Weisenberger, 41, of Mendon, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a resident on High Street in the Village of Convoy to assist with an unruly juvenile.

7:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.